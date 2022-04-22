Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden has said Michael O’Neill may not be at the Potters’ clash with QPR on Saturday as he recovers from a hip replacement.

Stoke City take on QPR this Saturday with the hope of picking up back-to-back wins following their victory over Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday. The Potters are looking to end this season with some pride following a pretty disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

However, it has now emerged that they may be without manager O’Neill for the clash.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the club, O’Neill’s assistant manager Holden revealed that the Northern Irishman has not yet decided if he will attend the game as he recovers at home following hip replacement surgery.

Holden confirmed the operation has been a success but admitted a decision is yet to be made, adding he will speak with O’Neill both before and after the game if he is absent. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve been in regular contact with Michael.

“He came home from hospital yesterday and he’s now resting up. He has not made a decision on whether or not he’ll be at the game tomorrow but seemingly the operation was a success which is the main thing because he has been in a lot of pain over the last few months.

“If he doesn’t make it to the game I will speak to him before I address the players before the game, at half-time and full-time.”

A tough test awaits…

Regardless of whether or not O’Neill is in attendance, Stoke City won’t want to take QPR lightly.

Rangers have been in terrible form in recent weeks but they made a vital return to winning ways against Derby County last time out, so Mark Warburton’s side will be determined to build some momentum over the final games of the season in a bid to sneak back into the play-off spots.

Stoke City have the chance to spoil the party though, so they will be hoping to take all three points from the tie as they bid to earn a mid-table finish.