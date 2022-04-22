Luton Town could move for Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson this summer, as detailed in a report by TWTD.

Luton Town were believed to be interested in the League One man in the January transfer window.

Simpson, 20, wants to part company with the Tractor Boys this summer and is out of contract at the end of June.

TWTD claim the Hatters “may well” reignite their pursuit of him at the end of this season.

Cardiff City, Hull City and Barnsley were linked with him this past winter but he ended up staying at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town situation

Simpson is down the pecking order with Kieran McKenna’s side and has struggled for game time since making his return to the East Anglian outfit back in January.

He spent the first-half of this campaign out on loan at Swindon Town to get some experience under his belt and was a hit with the League Two side, scoring 11 goals in 30 games. The Robins won’t be making a move to re-sign him though with their manager, Ben Garner, ruling out any potential reunion this morning.

The youngster has been on the books at Ipswich Town for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy there. He has been a key player for their youth sides over the years and has played seven times for their first-team to date.

Luton Town could see him as a decent long-term attacking option for them as they chase down promotion to the Premier League under Nathan Jones.