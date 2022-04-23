West Brom are looking to bounce back from their defeat as they face Coventry City at the Hawthorns this weekend.

It hasn’t been the season that many close to West Brom would have imagined, and with no hope of promotion, their season looks set to fizzle out. In their last game, they lost 4-0 to Nottingham Forest in a humbling defeat that showed manager Steve Bruce the size of the challenge to get West Brom back to where they desire.

Coventry City offer yet another challenge for West Brom. Mark Robins’ team have had a strong season and are still in with an outside chance of securing a play-off spot come the end of the season.

West Brom team news

Darnell Furlong was sent off early in the Easter Monday defeat to Nottingham Forest, so he will be out through suspension.

Bruce confirmed that American striker Daryl Dike could be fit for the end of the season, but he may not choose to use him unless necessary.

Kean Bryan is on track with his recovery, but won’t be available until the pre-season for next season. The same goes for forward Kenneth Zohore, who was set to return to the squad after being in the U23s until he picked up a thigh injury.

Predicted XI

Button (GK)

O’Shea

Bartley

Ajayi

Gardner-Hickman

Molumby

Livermore

Mowatt

Townsend

Phillips

Robinson

Focus on next season…

Now that any chance of reaching the play-offs is over, Bruce and West Brom can turn their focus onto the rebuild for next season.

Bruce will have a big task on his hands to get West Brom back to the Premier League, but he will be hoping he has the chance to strengthen his squad in the summer before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

West Brom’s players will surely be looking to redeem themselves against Coventry City after their dismal performance against Nottingham Forest, and they will get the chance to do just that at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.