Lincoln City haven’t reached the heights this season they did in the last campaign.

Lincoln City have a big summer ahead of them now and need to make some changes.

Michael Appleton’s side have two games left to get through first against Accrington Stanley and Crewe Alexandra.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the LNER Stadium at the moment…

The Imps are poised to start ramping up contract talks and have a few players such as Conor McGrandles, Max Melbourne and Liam Bridcutt who are in the final couple of months of their deals.

One player who is expected to leave the club at the end of this campaign is striker John Marquis, with Appleton saying he would be “amazed” if they are in the running to keep hold of him.

Lincoln City will also be losing Manchester City loan star Lewis Fiorini this summer as he is due to return to his parent club. He is expected to attract interest from the Championship after his impressive stint in League One.

The Imps may also look to cash in on winger Hakeeb Adelakun and winger Theo Archibald, the latter of whom is currently on loan at Leyton Orient in League Two.

In terms of incomings, the club are interested in bringing West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer back to the club on a permanent basis. He helped them get to the play-off final last term before he went back to the Hawthorns.

He has struggled for game time with the Baggies but is believed to be part of their long-term plans under Steve Bruce.