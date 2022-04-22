Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the final games of the season.

Corey Blackett-Taylor, Michael Smith, Tyreece Simpson and Tyreeq Bakinson are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

As per the Mirror, Championship clubs are chasing the signature of Charlton Athletic winger Blackett-Taylor. The clubs interested remain unnamed, but the news comes as no surprise with the 24-year-old impressing in League One this season, scoring two and assisting four in 26 appearances. Blackett-Taylor sees his Addicks contract run out at the end of the current season after signing last summer on a one year deal.

Smith has been one of the best players in League One this season, being nominated alongside Barry Bannan and Scott Twine for the player of the season award. The 30-year-old has netted 25 goals in all competitions this season, and he sees his contract at the Yorkshire club expire in the summer. Smith told the Rotherham Advertiser that he is still undecided on his immediate Millers future, but, the Yorkshire Post have before confirmed that the club hold an option to extend his deal by a further year, which they will surely trigger.

Young striker Simpson has informed his club in Ipswich Town that he would like to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in the summer. The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two outfit Swindon Town, scoring nine goals and assisting 3 in 25 appearances before returning to the Town.

Again on the Ipswich Town front, Kieran McKenna has confirmed that he will talk to Bristol City loanee Bakinson regarding his future after the season comes to an end. The midfielder has made 14 appearances since joining on loan in January, putting in some impressive performances.