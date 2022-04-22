Stoke City’s loaned-out winger Alfie Doughty has returned from his spell with Cardiff City early after injury brought an end to his season.

Stoke City gave left-sided talent Doughty the chance to pick up regular game time away from the Bet365 Stadium in January, sanctioning a loan move to Championship rivals Cardiff City until the end of the season.

With the Bluebirds, the 22-year-old has been in and out of Steve Morison’s side, playing nine times across all competitions.

However, after picking up an injury, Morison has now confirmed that Doughty’s time in South Wales has come to a premature end.

As quoted by Wales Online, the Cardiff City boss confirmed that the Stoke City loanee will be returning to his parent club on Saturday after suffering a season-ending injury. The blow is only expected to keep him out for two to three weeks, but at this stage of the campaign, it’s enough to bring an early end to his 2021/22 season.

“Alfie will go back to Stoke tomorrow,” he said.

“That’ll be the end of his season. It’s not actually that bad an injury, it’s only two or three weeks but as we’ve only got two weeks and two days left, it’ll be too soon for him.”

Looking forward…

Doughty saw limited game time under O’Neill in the first half of the season, so he will be hoping to make the most of pre-season to show that he is deserving of a chance back in the Stoke City side next season.

At 22, there’s still plenty of time for the former Charlton Athletic youngster to fulfil his potential and become an influential player for the Potters. He showed his promise during his time in the Championship with the Addicks, prompting Stoke City to snap him up, so he will be determined to prove he is ready for more regular starting football next season.