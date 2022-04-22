Derby County manager Wayne Rooney is planning on using his younger players in the Rams’ final games of the Championship season.

Derby County’s relegation into League One was confirmed after a 1-0 defeat at QPR last time out.

It’s a relegation that was always expected for Derby County, but the Rams under Rooney’s guidance put up a good fight after what’s been an unprecedented season.

So with League One football beckoning and a busy summer of ins and outs on the cards, Rooney has told the press that he intends to play Derby County’s younger players in the final three games of this season:

Derby County welcome Bristol City to Pride Park this weekend. After that, the Rams have two weekend games remaining, away at Blackpool before finishing the season at home to Cardiff City.

Rooney’s youngsters…

Derby County and Rooney have been forced to bring in a lot of youngsters from their academy this season, and a number of them have prevailed.

The likes of Luke Plange, Liam Thompson, Malcolm Ebiowei, Festy Ebosele and Eiran Cashin have all become regular first-team players this season, and all have impressed to some extent.

But with the club’s proposed takeover still in the administrative process, and with a host of players out of contract in a few months time, Rooney will no doubt be weary of what his squad will look like come the start of next season.

Handing his youngsters some game time and some first-team experience before the end of the season though is a shrewd move and fans will be excited to see some different names coming into the fold ahead of the 2022/23 League One campaign.

Derby County’s game v Bristol City on Saturday kicks off at 3pm at Pride Park.