Sheffield United are seemingly on the verge of a takeover, and with promotion on the cards, the summer ahead could be a busy one for the Blades.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table.

The South Yorkshire club have slowly climbed up the table after a poor start to the campaign under Slavisa Jokanovic, and they now have three games left to secure their place in the play-offs.

With one eye on the summer transfer window though, Heckingbottom has discussed what his side’s transfer business might look like.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game v Cardiff City, Heckingbottom told The Bladesman:

“Initially we were preparing to deal with free transfers and loans and what money we could free up within the budget to then re-use on wages, etc. That changes you hope if we went up and if this takeover happens, who knows?”

It’s been reported this week that Sheffield United have accepted a £115million offer of a takeover from American businessman Henry Mauriss – the news has divided opinion among Blades supporters somewhat after current owner Prince Abdullah only acquired complete control in 2019.

Where do Sheffield United need to strengthen this summer?

Given the state of their injuries, specifically in the attacking department, Heckingbottom might be keen to bring in one or two attacking players this season.

And depending on where Morgan Gibbs-White ends up next season, his goals and creativity will need to be replaced, and with some other players out of contract including Chris Basham we could see an addition at the back.

There’s plenty of gaps to fill in this squad but to see Heckingbottom getting the best out of the players as it is, it just goes to show how good a job he’s doing.

Sheffield United v Cardiff City kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon at Bramall Lane.