Bradford City will be looking forward to Mark Hughes’ first full season at the helm.

Bradford City have had another disappointing year in League Two but the future is bright at Valley Parade.

They have an experienced manager at the helm who will be keen to put his own stamp on the club in the next transfer window.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of Valley Parade over recent times…

Bradford City are keen to re-sign Luton Town loan man Dion Pereira this summer. The young attacker linked up with the Yorkshire outfit in the January transfer window and has made a decent impression.

He is due to return to his parent club once his loan deal ends but is down the pecking order at Kenilworth Road, and will be pushed down even further if the Hatters are promoted to the Premier League.

Hughes has said that he will be looking to use his contracts in the top flight to lure potential loan signings to the club in preparation for the next campaign.

The Bantams currently have goalkeeper Alex Bass on loan from Portsmouth but he has refused to be drawn on his long-term future with his deal coming to an end soon.

One player who wants definitely wants to be at the club for next season is defender Matty Foulds. He sees his contract expire at the end of June but has signalled his desire to extend his stay recently.

The defender, who joined in January 2021, has made 30 appearances in all competitions since his switch.