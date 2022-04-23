Bournemouth host already promoted Fulham this Saturday in a game that pits the top two against each other at a crucial stage in the season for the Cherries.

Scott Parker’s team’s recent form has been indifferent, but with two games in hand over 3rd place Huddersfield Town, they will be confident of securing the second automatic promotion spot back to the Premier League.

Bournemouth’s recent win away against Coventry City ended their three-game winless steak, in turn easing the pressure mounting on Parker’s side.

As for Fulham, they are already promoted to the Premier League but will be expecting to end the season in style and secure the league title early.

Bournemouth team news

Parker spoke to the club’s official website about his squad’s injured players. He confirmed that Jordan Zemura and Kieffer Moore are both still unavailable for this weekend – with both looking likely to return in a week or so.

Junior Stanislas will be missing for the rest of the season, with Parker stating he will now be focusing on getting fully fit ahead of pre-season.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Laird

Phillips

Kelly

Smith

Pearson

Cook

Lowe

Cantwell

Anthony

Solanke

Almost there…

Bournemouth have almost made their return to the Premier League, but they know they are in for a difficult game against champions-elect Fulham. The two sides are both of Premier League quality and that will be shown on the day, so Bournemouth will need their big players to stand tall and be counted against the Cottagers.

The likes of Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe could be crucial for the Cherries as they look to take three points and further cement their top two spot.

The two meet at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.