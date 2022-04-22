Hartlepool United have had a solid first year back in the Football League and can look forward to another season playing in League Two next term.

Hartlepool United don’t have anything to play for now and have three games left to get through before they can start really planning for the summer.

The Pools take on Swindon Town tomorrow before matches against Scunthorpe United and Colchester United.

Here is a look at all the news out of the Suits Direct Stadium over recent times…

Hartlepool United are making progress in their pursuit to keep hold of winger Luke Molynuex. The former Sunderland man is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is currently due to become a free agent in late June.

The North East club have identified a signing already and are hoping to sign Burton Albion loan man Bryn Morris on a permanent basis this summer. They swooped to land him on loan in the January transfer window and he has made a decent impression with his new temporary club.

He has fallen down the pecking order with his parent club but there is a clause in his loan arrangement to make it a long-term deal.

The Pools have received a financial boost after winning a compensation fee in their case against Fulham in regards to youngster Luca Murphy.

Going back a couple of weeks, it was revealed that Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright had a loan move to the Pools fall through this past winter. He is the Tigers’ third choice stopper and is a name to keep an eye on down the line.