Barrow boss Phil Brown says John Rooney’s deliveries into the box are “Championship if not Premier League” standard.

Barrow swooped to sign the attacking midfielder back from Stockport County in the January transfer window.

Rooney, 31, has since made 15 appearances for the Bluebirds and has chipped in with four goals and three assists.

He helped his side beat table toppers Forest Green Rovers 4-0 last weekend in a result raised eyebrows across League Two.

Brown, who has managed Hull City in the Premier League in the past, believes Rooney’s crosses are at that level. He has said, as per a report by The Mail:

“John Rooney has a delivery that is nothing short of Championship if not Premier League standard. With set-pieces, if you’ve got the delivery you’re ticking a massive box, but then you have to have the movement and commitment.

“I looked around our changing room and every player I saw was 6ft 2in, 6ft 3in, 6ft 4in… I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got the size’ – but it’s then how you measure the character, the commitment. It’s by putting your head in. At the end of the season it’s measuring how many stitches you’ve got in your team.”

Barrow eyeing survival

Barrow were dealt a blow following their promotion from non-league when Stockport County swooped to sign Rooney in July 2020.

He played a key role in the Bluebirds’ going up under Ian Evatt by scoring 19 goals in 39 games and went on to fire 25 goals in 64 matches for the Hatters.

However, Dave Challinor’s side gave him the green light to head back up to Cumbria this past winter and he hasn’t looked back since.

Brown’s side are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the fourth tier and are four points above the relegation zone with four games left to play.

They are back in action this weekend at home to Sutton United before classes against Exeter City, Swindon Town and Northampton Town.

Rooney may well be lining up against his former club Stockport County next term with the North West club currently top of the National League.