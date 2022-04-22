Middlesbrough will be able to call upon the services of midfielder Martin Payero when they take on Swansea City this weekend, manager Chris Wilder has told The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have been without Payero since he was stretchered off in the final moments of the 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers back on the 9th of February.

He has missed Boro’s last 13 games through injury, but is now making his way back to full fitness.

Having played for the U23 side last week, he has been deemed fit to feature when the Teessiders face Swansea City this weekend.

Manager Chris Wilder said “Martin will be involved at the weekend. He will be in the squad.”

Although he ‘will be involved’ it is likely Payero would be on the bench. But he could be introduced in the second-half.

This is a huge boost for Boro, whose midfield options have become limited due to the recent suspension of Matt Crooks.

Their top scorer for the season accumulated 15 yellow cards and is serving a three-match suspension.

Riley McGree came in to replace him against Huddersfield Town on Easter Monday, but Payero does give Wilder another option.

Who else is in contention to play in the midfield three?

Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier have played the majority of games alongside Crooks so far under Wilder and will continue to do so against Swansea.

With Crooks out, McGree has stepped in, but there is also Payero and James Lea Siliki to contend with.

Elsewhere, Paddy McNair has played regularly in midfield for Boro in the past, as well as for his native Northern Ireland when on international duty and could also be another option.