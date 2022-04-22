Bristol City and Norwich City are targeting Zulte Waregem winger Jean-Luc Dompe, according to Dutch news outlet Voetbalkrant.

Bristol City are said to be interested in luring the attacker to England this summer.

Dompe, 26, has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with two goals and an impressive 15 assists.

He still has another year left on his contract with his current club so the Robins will have to pay a fee to sign him.

Bristol City planning ahead

Bristol City have had a disappointing season in the Championship under Nigel Pearson and will be hoping to do better in the next campaign.

They have a big next transfer window ahead and need to bolster their ranks.

Dompe would give the Robins more competition and depth in attacking areas and has been a key player for Zulte Waregem since joining them back in 2020.

He has played a total of 69 games for the Belgian top flight outfit to date and has scored eight and assisted 21.

The former France youth international started his career at Valenciennes and broke into their first-team as a youngster before moving over to Belgium in 2015.

He has since had stints at Sint-Truiden, Standard Liege and Eupen and has now found a home at Zulte Waregem.

However, they could face a battle to keep hold of their assist king over the coming months with Bristol City and Norwich City linked with a swoop.

Pearson’s side are back in action this weekend against relegated Derby County away.