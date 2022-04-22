Portsmouth centre-back Sean Raggett sees his deal at the club expire at the end of the season, but boss Danny Cowley is eager to tie him down to a new deal.

Portsmouth sit in 9th place of the League One table, with play-offs now mathematically impossible for Cowley’s side.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Pompey, with them being serious contenders to finish in a top-six place before the start of the campaign.

The south coast club will need a drastic change in order to improve on this season and be in a shout for promotion next time round, which fans will be wanting.

But, this summer, they see a host of their players’ contracts come to an end, with star defender Raggett being one.

The centre-back has been an important figure in the side this season, and Pompey boss Cowley has said to Hampshire Live that he ‘would love’ for him to sign a new deal:

“I don’t want to talk about players’ (contracts) individually, but Sean (Raggett) has had a fantastic season.

“He is someone we have worked with before, we know him very well and we know what he can do for our team, and we would love to be able to extend his stay at Fratton Park.”

A key man

Raggett has missed just the one league game this season, making 42 appearances and scoring six times despite being a centre-half.

It’s his third season as a Portsmouth player, being a key output in every season so far. Should they offer him a new deal, Raggett would surely sign on, after settling into the squad quickly and smoothly.

It would be a huge miss if the 28-year-old departs the club at the end of the season – they’d be losing a solid and consistent defender.

Next up for Cowley’s side is a home tie against relegation-fighting Gillingham tomorrow afternoon, as they look to continue their good recent form.