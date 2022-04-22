Blackburn Rovers need to bounce back from a five-game winless run against Preston North End on Monday if they want to revive their play-off hopes.

Blackburn Rovers looked as though they could even mount a charge for automatic promotion at one point this season, but they are now at risk of letting their biggest chance of returning to the Premier League slip away.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been in terrible form over recent months and are now five without a win heading into a crucial clash with Lancashire rivals Preston North End on Monday.

Ahead of the trip to Deepdale, we take a look at the latest news from Ewood Park…

It emerged on Thursday that experienced midfielder Bradley Johnson is likely to move on from Blackburn Rovers when his contract comes to an end in the summer. The 34-year-old has seen limited game time this season, playing 18 times in the Championship.

Johnson may not be the only player on the move this summer, with loaned-out ‘keeper Joe Hilton admitting he would be open to staying with Hamilton Academical. The 22-year-old’s deal expires next summer but he has said he needs to speak with both Blackburn Rovers and his loan club to see what the plans are for next season.

In reassuring news, star playmaker Bradley Dack should be fit to face Preston North End despite picking up a back injury on Easter Monday. Dack jarred his back during the half time warm-up against Stoke City, hence why he wasn’t introduced in the second half, but Mowbray has confirmed he should be fine.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers are assessing loan man Ian Poveda, who has spent much of this season out injured. He could feature before the campaign ends having spent much of his time this season rehabilitating with parent club Leeds United.

Blackburn Rovers wait until Monday night to face Preston North End, so they will be keeping a close eye on this weekend’s Championship action.