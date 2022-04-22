Coventry City are still in with a slight chance of sneaking into the play-off spots, though their loss to Bournemouth last time out came as a blow.

Coventry City occupy 11th spot in the Championship table with three games left to play. Mark Robins’ side can be proud of their efforts this season despite slipping away from the play-offs, though a top six finish is still possible.

The Sky Blues will need to get back to winning ways against West Brom though, but it has been a busy time ahead of the trip to The Hawthorns.

Here, we round up all the latest Coventry City news from the past few days…

Star playmaker Callum O’Hare continues to be linked with a move away from the Coventry Building Society Stadium ahead of the summer transfer window, and fresh reports have claimed that Spurs are now tracking the former Aston Villa star.

Chief executive Dave Boddy was asked about links between O’Hare and Norwich City, which he labelled “absolute hogwash”. He was also dismissive of claims the Sky Blues’ number 10 is valued at only £5m.

Away from O’Hare, Coventry City are one of the latest sides to be linked with Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson. A host of Championship sides have been linked in various reports (The Sunday Mirror, page 70, 03.04.22) amid his strong performances for Bristol Rovers, for whom he has scored six times and provided three assists.

Coventry City boss Robins has confirmed defensive mainstay Kyle McFadzean will be staying beyond the end of this current deal at the end of this season, which will be music to the ears of supporters.

Elsewhere, Robins revealed Fankaty Dabo will not play again this season in a blow to the Sky Blues. However, in more promising news, Jake Clarke-Salter is back in training and Matty Godden could return before the end of the campaign.

The Sky Blues’ clash with West Brom kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.