Sunderland’s Alex Pritchard is set to be fit for tomorrow’s clash with Cambridge United, boss Alex Neil has said.

Sunderland sit in 7th place of the League One table, with three games remaining of their season. The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last 10 league outings, putting them well in for a shout of a play-off spot.

Neil’s side find themselves level on points with Wycombe Wanderers, who occupy the final play-off spot in the third tier. But, Sunderland have the advantage, holding a game in hand over the Chairboys – Rotherham United at home on Tuesday night.

The north east club also have Oxford United to worry about, who are just two points behind them in 8th.

One man the Black Cats have missed in recent games is attacking midfielder Pritchard, who has sat out the last three outings through injury.

Now though, Neil has confirmed that the 28-year-old is set to feature tomorrow whilst speaking to Chronicle Live:

“Alex is a lot closer than he had been. He just missed out on the last game (versus Plymouth Argyle), and I’d imagine he will feature tomorrow.”

A boost for Sunderland

This is big news in Sunderland’s push for promotion, giving the side a massive boost as we approach the final games of the season.

Pritchard has netted four goals and assisted seven in his 33 League One appearances so far this season, giving the Black Cats a massive helping hand towards their hopes of a play-off place.

Now, he’s back from injury, and the former Huddersfield Town man will provide more creativity and flair in the middle of the park, which can hopefully help his side get it over the line.

Sunderland welcome Cambridge United to the Stadium of Light tomorrow afternoon in a 3:00pm kick-off.