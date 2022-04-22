Swindon Town still have a chance of making the play-offs this season.

Swindon Town have had a decent campaign under difficult circumstances.

They are currently in 11th position in the League Two table and are four points off the top seven with four games left to play.

Here is all the latest news coming out of the County Ground over recent times:

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has refused to be drawn on his long-term future at the club. The Ghana international, who made the move to Wiltshire last summer after leaving Bristol City, has been in impressive form between the sticks this term.

He is out of contract this summer and is currently due to become a free agent in late June.

Attacking midfielder Harry McKirdy has been a standout player for the Robins since his move last August. The former Aston Villa and Port Vale man has scored 18 goals in all competitions and has recently been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, as per journalist Alan Nixon (via a report by the Swindon Advertiser).

Manager Ben Garner has received the vote of confidence from the club’s hierarchy and will be backed for next season, even if they miss out on promotion back to League One. He is under a long-term deal until 2024.

The ex-Bristol Rovers boss has today ruled out a move for Ipswich Town striker Tyreese Campbell in the next transfer window. The youngster spent the first-half of this campaign with Swindon Town but won’t be returning to the club.