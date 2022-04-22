Charlton Athletic star Corey Blackett-Taylor is attracting Championship interest ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

Charlton Athletic recruited Blackett-Taylor on a free transfer last summer, bringing the former Aston Villa youngster in on a bargain deal following the expiry of his contract with Tranmere Rovers.

Since then, the left-sided ace has become a regular at The Valley. Across all competitions, Blackett-Taylor has managed three goals and four assists in 33 outings, mainly featured on the left-hand side for Johnnie Jackson’s Addicks.

And now, as per the Mirror, Blackett-Taylor is attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Charlton Athletic are ready ‘braced’ for interest in the 24-year-old ace at the end of this season. Blackett-Taylor still has two years remaining on his contract at The Valley, so any move would command a fee, but several Championship clubs are said to be interested in signing the Erdington-born ace.

Hitting his stride

Blackett-Taylor has spent much of his senior career to date looking for consistency, and it certainly seems he has found that recently.

Over the past eight games, the Charlton Athletic man has started seven times as a wing-back in Johnson’s side, thoroughly impressing as the Addicks have taken 16 points from a possible 24 in that run. Blackett-Taylor has chipped in with two goals and two assists in that run, most recently netting in the 2-0 win over Cambridge United.

With interest from elsewhere arising, Blackett-Taylor will be determined to maintain this form over the final two games of the season. The Addicks have Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town left to play.