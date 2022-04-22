Despite being forced off against Burton Albion on Tuesday night, Rotherham United’s Jordi Osei-Tutu is set to be fit for the Millers’ tie against Oxford United this weekend.

Rotherham United in 2nd are on poor form recently, winning just one of their last nine league games. However, the season is still in their hands, with them holding a game in hand over MK Dons in 3rd.

Last time out, the Millers lost 2-0 away at Burton Albion, further giving their promotion bid a massive hit as we enter the final three games of the season.

At the Pirelli Stadium, Osei-Tutu was one of three substitutes that all occurred before the start of the second half, with the wing-back limping off with a leg issue after just half an hour was played.

It’s the third time in the last three games that the Arsenal loanee has been forced off with injury, with him recovering quickly on all occasions.

Now, it looks as though he has again, with Rotherham Advertiser’s Davis confirming in a tweet that the 23-year-old is ‘likely to be fit’ for their tie against Oxford United this weekend:

#rufc wing-back Jordi Osei-Tutu likely to be fit for Saturday's visit of Oxford. Came off early against Burton on Tuesday with a leg issue. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 22, 2022

Millers should sign him

At 23, Osei-Tutu’s Arsenal future is surely in doubt, as players at that age tend to look for permanent clubs to play regularly, week in, week out,

So, Rotherham United should try and either loan or sign the wing-back in the summer after impressing in almost every appearance for the Yorkshire side so far.

With Arsenal giving the Millers Tolaji Bola for a reduced fee, they may well do the same with Osei-Tutu.