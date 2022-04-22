Fulham are showing an interest in Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report by 90min.com.

Fulham are in the hunt for another stopper in preparation for next season.

The Cottagers are back in the Premier League and are plotting potential summer additions.

Milinkovic-Savic, 25, has been a regular this term in Serie A and has made 26 appearances in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Fulham eyeing a goalkeeper

Fulham have used both Marek Rodak and Paulo Gazzaniga between the sticks in this campaign but are wanting to bring in another option as they prepare for life back in the big time.

Milinkovic-Savic is the latest name to emerge on their radar and has played in England before having had a spell at Manchester United from 2014 to 2016.

He has been on the books at Torino since 2017 and has had to bide his time for game time there. The Serbia international has mainly been used as a back-up option since making the switch to Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino and has been loaned out to SPAL, Ascoli and Standard Liege to get game time over recent years.

However, he has been given more of an opportunity in this campaign but his side could now face a battle to keep hold of him with Fulham keeping tabs on him.

Prior to his move to Torino, the 6ft 8inc stopper, who was born in Spain, had also played for Vojvodina and Lechia Gdańsk.

Milinkovic-Savic still has three years left on his current contract so the Cottagers would have to pay a fee to land him.