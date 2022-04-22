Charlton Athletic have appointed Jon De Souza has a first-team development coach, it has been confirmed.

Charlton Athletic look set for a mid-table finish this season, with the Addicks currently sitting in 13th place with two games left.

Johnnie Jackson made the step up to the managerial role on an interim basis before taking up the role permanently, making for a popular pick among supporters. Now, it has been confirmed that a new coach has joined the backroom team at The Valley.

As announced on the club’s official website, recent Colchester United director of performance De Souza has linked up with the Addicks.

Charlton Athletic have named De Souza has first-team development coach, meaning that he will be working closely with both the first-team and the academy to help young players prepare for senior football. His appointment comes after De Souza parted ways with Colchester United last week.

The pathway to the first-team

A number of Charlton Athletic’s first-team talents have made their way into the Addicks’ first-team over the years, and that hasn’t changed this season.

Mason Burstow is the most notable of this season’s graduates, ultimately earning a move to Premier League giants Chelsea in the January transfer window. Deji Elewere has been in and around the senior side too, playing 11 times this season.

It will be hoped that the appointment of De Souza, who has also spent time working with Luton Town and Brentford, can help pave the way for more Charlton Athletic academy talents to break into the first-team moving forward.