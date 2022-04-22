Cardiff City boss Steve Morison says he would sign Millwall talisman Jed Wallace ‘in a heartbeat’, after rumours linked the Lions man with a move to Wales.

Wallace, 28, sees his Millwall contract expire this summer. The Englishman has enjoyed another fine season in the Championship having scored six and assisted 11 in his 36 league outings so far.

He missed the last outing v Hull City through injury and Rowett expects him to miss tomorrow’s game v Birmingham City too, though Wallace looks set to return for the season finale.

Millwall currently sit in 7th place of the table.

Cardiff City links…

Earlier this week, Cardiff City were said to be interested in signing Wallace this summer. The Bluebirds are managed by a former Millwall favourite in Morison who had this to say on the Wallace links (as quoted by BBC):

“I don’t even know where the putting two and two together has come from.

“I’d sign Jed Wallace in a heartbeat, but I’m sure Millwall don’t want to let him go and will do everything they can to keep him.

“With 27 assists he’s been Millwall’s best player since I’ve left.

“There won’t be a team in the Championship and, I presume, the lower end of the Premier League that won’t want to take him

“There will always be an offer on the table for Jed, it’ll just be for a lot less than elsewhere.”

They were certainly surprise links, given the fact that they emerged so soon after separate reports claimed that Wallace was closing in on a move to Besiktas in Turkey.

At 28 years old, Wallace is at something of a crossroads – he’ll no doubt have ambitions of playing in the Premier League and he could yet help Millwall on their way to promotion, but a surprise move to Valerien Ismael’s Besiktas would surely give him a better chance of playing not only top flight football, but European football too.

There’s some big decisions for him to make in the coming weeks as we near the summer transfer window. A move to Cardiff City though may be something of a sideways step for Wallace.