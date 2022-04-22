West Brom manager Steve Bruce is set to remain in charge of the club going into the 2022/23 season after holding positive discussions with Baggies chief Ron Gourlay.

Bruce, 61, has endured a turbulent tenure so far as West Brom manager. The former Newcastle United boss came under a lot of early pressure but managed to alleviate that with some impressive wins, against the likes of Fulham and Bournemouth.

But still, reports continued to emerge claiming that Bruce faced an uncertain summer ahead.

Now though, BirminghamLive have revealed that Bruce is set to keep his job at West Brom, with Bruce having this to say on his future ahead of this weekend’s game v Coventry City:

“As far as I’m concerned I’m planning for next year. I’ve enjoyed the club. The results haven’t been as good as I would like, but the thought of putting my own stamp on it and having a bit of a rebuild appeals to me and I’m looking forward to the challenge of it.

“I’m putting plans in place for pre-season and, for everybody that is concerned, I think there’s a major rebuild to be done. The place needs a freshen up and I’ve mentioned that to the hierarchy – they agree with it. Things are already in place, pre-season is already in place. We’re already making one or two inroads trying to identify who we’re going to get. It’s going to be a busy summer.”

Is Bruce the right man for the Baggies?

In their last outing v Nottingham Forest, West Brom succumbed to a 4-0 defeat after going down to 10 men early on.

But in the early stages of that game, the Baggies looked okay. They were holding their own against a team bang in-form but were let down by Darnell Furlong who picked up two yellow cards in the first half.

Bruce has inherited a poor set of players who were perhaps over-achieving in the first half of this season, and many fans will agree with Bruce that the club is in need of a revamp, and many will be excited to hear Bruce say that the board agrees with him on that front.

Whether or not Bruce will have the resources necessary to overhaul the playing squad remains to be seen though.

But the club has a great chance to rebuild this summer and get themselves back on a positive track.