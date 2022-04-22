Tranmere Rovers take the trip to Hertfordshire to face Stevenage in League Two tomorrow.

Tranmere Rovers will be looking to regain some much needed form to secure a play-off place, winning just one of their last five league fixtures. Micky Mellon’s side will surely be concerned about their away form, failing to win a single match on the road since January.

With two wins in their last three games, the Boro will be looking to build upon this to further distance themselves from the relegation zone. However, Stevenage’s home leaves a lot to be desired, winning just one of their last five matches at Broadhall Way.

Tranmere Rovers would surpass Sutton United into 6th place if they are able to beat Stevenage, putting them one point behind Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town.

A win for the Boro could potentially see them move above Barrow and three points away from Harrogate Town.

Tranmere Rovers team news

Loanee Paul Glatzel is unavailable, injuring his hamstring against Mansfield Town in March. Kieron Morris is set to make a return after serving a three match ban for being sent off against Carlisle United.

Calum MacDonald is also returning after he was sent off against the Cumbrians.

Predicted XI

Murphy (GK)

Cogley

Davies

Clarke

Merrie

McManaman

O’Connor

Warrington

Hawkes

Nevitt

Hemmings

Mellon may be unlikely to make any drastic changes to a Tranmere Rovers side fighting for a place in the play-offs. Despite their poor form away from home they face a Stevenage side that have struggled for the majority of the current campaign.

Calum McManaman and veteran Peter Clarke may play an integral role against a Boro side battling against relegation.

The match kicks off at 15:00.