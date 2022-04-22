A tweet from Paul Davis of the Rotherham Advertiser has confirmed that Rotherham United wing-back Shane Ferguson’s season is over due to a foot injury.

Rotherham United sit in 2nd place of the League One table before we enter the final three games of the season, level on points with MK Dons whilst holding a game in hand over them.

The Millers are on some poor form however, winning just two of their last nine league outings, which has allowed Wigan Athletic to run away with the top place in the division over the past month.

Last time out, Paul Warne’s side were on the end of a 2-0 away loss to Burton Albion, however the result didn’t affect them, with MK Dons also losing on the night.

It was a game full of disappointments and negativity, performance wise and injury wise.

Ferguson, 30, was substituted on on the half an hour mark after Jordi Osei-Tutu limped off. In his 15 minutes of play. The former Millwall man picked up a foot injury, and was subsequently taken off at half time.

A tweet from Rotherham Advertiser’s Davis revealed that Ferguson will miss the rest of the season:

Season over for #rufc wing-back Shane Ferguson. Foot injury. Been a pleasure watching a player of his class this year. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 22, 2022

Another one…

The injury adds to a flurry of problems in the Millers squad. Ferguson is the second left-wing-back to be out for the rest of the season, with Mickel Miller picking up a hamstring problem.

Osei-Tutu, who can also play left-wing-back, has been hit with multiple knocks over the past couple of weeks, and the club may struggle to keep him fit.

Next up for the Millers is a home tie against Oxford United on Saturday.