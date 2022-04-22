QPR’s win over Derby County last time out has kept their promotion hopes alive, with the R’s travelling to Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow.

QPR currently sit in 10th place of the table. After losing five-straight games in the Championship, the Londoners’ promotion hopes seemed to have dwindled, but they can still secure a place in the top-six.

They have three games of their season left and face an out of favour Stoke City side at the bet365 Stadium tomorrow.

Ahead of that, we round up all the latest QPR news…

After the win over Derby County last time out, manager Mark Warburton took to Twitter to share his delight with the QPR fans.

He’s come under a lot of pressure in recent weeks but that win over the Rams, and the draw v Huddersfield Town prior to that has instilled some confidence back into the side ahead of the season finale.

Warburton wrote on Twitter:

Once again, outstanding support today and tremendous atmosphere at the end. A sincere thank you as always. — Mark Warburton (@MarkWarburton9) April 18, 2022

And in a bit of transfer news, QPR continue to be linked with Randers attacker Tosin Kehinde.

The former Manchester United youngster was tipped to join QPR in a £2million transfer earlier in the campaign, and those links have been reignited ahead of the summer transfer window after the player’s agent said he wouldn’t stand in the way of the Nigerian joining QPR this summer.

Elsewhere, it was revealed this morning that defender Moses Odubajo faces up to three months on the sidelines after the Englishman sustained a calf injury.

He joins the long list of sidelined players at QPR.

The R’s face Stoke City tomorrow afternoon at 3pm, with a win able to lift Warburton’s side as high as 6th depending on other results.