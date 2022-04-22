Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has refused to be drawn on his long-term future at the club but admits both parties need to be happy if he is to stay.

Barnsley are on the brink of relegation to League One.

Asbaghi, 36, takes his side to 3rd place Huddersfield Town this evening in desperate need of a win.

The Tykes are understood to have a clause in his contract to part company with him this summer if they are relegated.

He has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“It has been pretty mutual discussion along the way. In the end, there won’t be a decision that doesn’t work for both.

“Both will be pretty happy. We have been open, we have not excluded anything. It will take both to dance really well to continue.

“We will comment more after the season because it is better to concentrate on the games and no reason to stress things from my part or the club’s part.”

More on Barnsley’s managerial situation

It appears no decision will be made until the end of the season and Asbaghi will see out the remaining matches, even if they officially go down this weekend.

Both parties need to be satisfied for him to remain and if not, the Tykes will be led into the third tier next term (assuming they don’t stay up) with a new manager at the helm.

They are currently bottom of the Championship table and are 11 points from safety with four games left.

Asbaghi was chosen at Markus Schopp’s replacement in November last year, having previously managed Dalkurd FF, Gefle IF, IFK Goteburg and Sweden U21s.

He has since won three games out of a possible 19 with the Yorkshire side and although they have picked up some impressive results under him, particularly against QPR, Middlesbrough and away at Hull City, it seems their poor start to the campaign has caught up with them.