Recent reports have linked Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder with the vacant job at Premier League side Burnley. Speaking to Teesside Live, Wilder’s comments clarifies his position.

Burnley have been without a permanent man at the helm since they sacked Sean Dyche. They have won their only game since then, inflicting a 2-0 defeat on Southampton.

Such is the kudos that Wilder brings that he has been linked with the Turf Moor vacancy.

Wilder on the links to Burnley job

As speculation mounted, more comments were being made that Wilder was on Burnley’s radar.

As per Teesside Live’s Craig Johns, Wilder has commented in such a manner that he has put speculation of him leaving to sleep.

On the links, Wilder admitted that he wants to manage again in the Premier League before adding, “I want to work in the Premier League with Middlesbrough.”

Cementing his stance on the rumours, the Middlesbrough boss added “that’s the be all and end all” before clarifying matters with “there has been no contact.”

Thoughts?

Wilder’s stance here should put an end to the speculation linking him with the vacancy at Turf Moor.

By saying that no contact has been made with him, and that he remains committed to Middlesbrough, the Teessiders can look forward to both the end of this season.

Of course, Middlesbrough still remain in the hunt for a play-off place. Wilder’s side are currently 9th in the Championship table and just three points from the play-offs.

Boro have four games left in their regular season – a game more than those teams above them who are also challenging for the play-offs.

Middlesbrough are still very much in the play-off race and Wilder confirming his position at the club will provide much-needed stability.