Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed the club have been keeping a “close eye” on Rekeem Harper’s time at Crewe Alexandra, stating he plans on talking with him about the future ahead of the summer.

Ipswich Town opted to send midfielder Harper out on loan to Crewe Alexandra in January after he fell down the pecking order at Portman Road over the first half of the campaign.

Since then, the former West Brom man has played 14 times for the struggling Railwaymen, who will be playing League Two football next season. In that time, it has emerged that Harper’s parent club have been watching his situation closely.

As quoted by TWTD, Ipswich Town boss McKenna said that he and his staff have been watching back on all of Harper’s games with Crewe Alexandra, going on to add that he plans on speaking with the midfielder over his progress and what’s next ahead of the summer.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve seen all of his games back and all of his clips, as have all the staff.

“We’ve been keeping a really close eye and [head of analysis] Charlie [Turnbull] and [assistant manager] Martyn [Pert] keep in contact with him on a regular basis to make sure that he’s doing OK.

“We’ll have a speak over the next week or so about his pathway and his progress and how I see it and I certainly want to get his thoughts on how he felt the games went at Crewe, and I’ll share my thoughts as well. I think that’s a conversation for me to have with Rakeem as it is with all of our players that are out on loan and make sure we’re planning the right next steps both for the player and the club.”

Looking to next season…

There’s no doubt that Harper has the potential to play at a higher level in the future, but it remains to be seen if McKenna and co can unlock that ability to bring the best out of him at Portman Road.

Harper still has plenty of time on his contrcat with Ipswich Town after signing a three-year deal last summer, so there’s no pressure for a decision on his future to be made this summer. However, both the boss and the player will be keen to be in the best position possible looking ahead to next season.

Pre-season provides the former England U19 international with the chance to show McKenna exactly what he can bring to Ipswich Town, and he will be determined to make the most of that opportunity.