West Ham United have first refusal on signing Fulham target Alphonse Areola this summer, as detailed in a report by 90min.com.

The Premier League side have had the goalkeeper on loan from PSG this season.

Areola, 29, has mainly been used as a back-up by the Hammers but has still managed to make 16 appearances in all competitions, with only one coming in the league.

90min.com claim David Moyes have “first option” on the player but it is believed he may fancy the move to the Cottagers to get more game time.

Fulham face battle

Fulham know all about Areola after having him on loan in the last campaign. He rocked up at Craven Cottage in the summer of 2020 and went on to play 37 times for the London club altogether but couldn’t prevent them from relegation.

Nevertheless, they have bounced straight back to the top flight this term under Marco Silva and are now keen to lure him backf for a second spell.

They have been playing with Marek Rodák and Paulo Gazzaniga between the sticks since their relegation.

Areola is due to return to his parent club this summer but is way down the pecking order there. He has been on the books at PSG for his whole career to date and has played 107 times for their first-team.

He has also had loan spells away from the French giants at Lens, Bastia, Villarreal and Real Madrid over the years to gain experience.

His chances of a return to Fulham now depend on whether West Ham want to snap him up permanently.