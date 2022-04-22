‘Can be whatever he wants to be’ – Portsmouth boss reveals clear stance on Jay Mingi’s future
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said starlet Jay Mingi “can be whatever he wants to be”, making it clear he wants to keep him this summer.
Portsmouth brought former West Ham United youngster Mingi to Fratton Park last summer, snapping him up after his departure from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic.
Since then, the midfielder has only played once for Pompey’s first-team, also spending a short spell on loan with Maidenhead United.
Given that he only signed a one-year deal last summer, there have been some questions regarding Mingi’s future with Portsmouth, but manager Cowley has moved to make his stance clear on his situation ahead of the transfer window.
As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth boss has moved to heap praise on the 21-year-old talent, who has a 12-month extension option in his contract. Cowley made it clear that he wants to keep working hard with Mingi to continue his development, though stressed he must show the same desire. Here’s what he had to say:
“Jay is talented and can be whatever he wants to be.
“He has some attributes that we can’t give, such as pace, power, the ability to cover the ground and put the fires out. He’s very good in the defensive transition and we are working hard on his technical ability off both feet, receiving and passing skills, his tactical understanding of how to receive the ball and how to find his own space.
“Like I have said to Jay on numerous occasions, he likes the thought of being a professional – if he really wants it he has to dedicate and commit to it. I like to keep all my young players who are on an upward curve, like Jay is. I am a coach that likes working with young players.
“I like the energy and enthusiasm they bring and the favourite part of my job is helping them develop and improve.”
Fighting for a place in the side
Although this season hasn’t seen him make a senior breakthrough, pre-season presents Mingi with the chance to kick on and develop ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
If he can show his improvements and desire to Cowley and co over the summer and have his efforts translate into strong performances, there’s no reason why he can’t stake a claim for a senior spot next season, especially given Cowley’s clear admiration for his talents. However, it will be about showing the Portsmouth coaching team that he is ready to make that jump.