Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said starlet Jay Mingi “can be whatever he wants to be”, making it clear he wants to keep him this summer.

Portsmouth brought former West Ham United youngster Mingi to Fratton Park last summer, snapping him up after his departure from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic.

Since then, the midfielder has only played once for Pompey’s first-team, also spending a short spell on loan with Maidenhead United.

Given that he only signed a one-year deal last summer, there have been some questions regarding Mingi’s future with Portsmouth, but manager Cowley has moved to make his stance clear on his situation ahead of the transfer window.

As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth boss has moved to heap praise on the 21-year-old talent, who has a 12-month extension option in his contract. Cowley made it clear that he wants to keep working hard with Mingi to continue his development, though stressed he must show the same desire. Here’s what he had to say: