Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the final games of the current season.

Elliott Anderson, Callum O’Hare, Jacob Brown and Frank Fielding are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

According to London News Online, Millwall have made a loan enquiry for young Newcastle United attacking midfielder Anderson. The on-loan Bristol Rovers man was subject to interest from Nottingham Forest and QPR earlier this month, and now Millwall have joined West Brom, Coventry City and Middlesbrough in the race for the youngster. The 19-year-old has netted six goals this season, assisting three, from a wide or central position.

As per The Telegraph (via CoventryLive) Coventry City attacking midfielder O’Hare is being chased by Tottenham Hotspur, with the Premier League giant wanting to secure a deal in the summer. The 23-year-old has netted five goals and assisted seven in the Championship this season, helping the Sky Blues to an impressive campaign. It’s his third year as a Coventry City player, but his second whilst being on a permanent basis.

Football League World have claimed that Rangers have joined West Ham, Brentford and Burnley in the race to sign Stoke City forward Brown. The 24-year-old has netted 12 goals this season whilst providing four assists. He’s only been at the club for two seasons, but the Scottish international has been showing promise ever since, and it would not come as a surprise if Brown sees his future elsewhere.

Lastly, Football Insider have reported that Luton Town are eyeing an emergency loan deal for Stoke City back-up Fielding, as the Hatters remain short on goalkeepers. He hasn’t played a single game for the Potters, but he has had an impressive career so far in this division, so it could may well be a deal that gets done very soon.