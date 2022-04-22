Sheffield United have made an enquiry for Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita, reports claim.

Reports coming out of Europe (via HITC) have revealed that Sheffield United have made an enquiry to Leuven over the availability of 19-year-old Keita.

The twice-capped Belgian U21 player has featured 26 times in the Belgian top flight this season, and as well as the Blades making checks on the youngster, Torino, Anderlecht and French outfit Nice have all checked on the availability of Keita ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table. They have three games of their season remaining and three games left to seal their place on the play-offs.

Paul Heckingbottom has really galvanised this Blades squad after their relegation from the Premier League last season – an immediate return would be an unprecedented achievement for the South Yorkshire club.

Old guard…

Sheffield United have a lot of talented players in their squad, but a lot of those players are the wrong side of 30 now and soon enough, Heckingbottom will have to usher in the new generation of Blades.

Whilst his old guards haven’t let him down this season, Heckignbottom and perhaps the Sheffield United fans will be keen to see some younger names come through, and Keita could be one that comes in over the summer.

Not that much is known about he youngster, but the fact that he’s playing regular top flight European football, and that he’s playing for Belgium’s U21 side at the age of 19, suggests that he’s a really promising player.

It’s an exciting rumour and it could be a really exciting summer signing for Sheffield United, who face Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.