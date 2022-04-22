Blackburn Rovers are expected to cut ties with Bradley Johnson this summer, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers have a decision to make on his future at Ewood Park.

Johnson, 34, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent in late June.

The Lancashire Telegraph say he “looks set to move on” and head out the exit door once this campaign is over.

Blackburn Rovers spell so far

Blackburn Rovers swooped to sign the midfielder in 2029 following his departure from Derby County and he has been on the books of the Lancashire side for the past three years.

He has made 86 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side in all competitions to date, chipping in with six goals and three assists.

The veteran’s game time has dried up this term though and he has only played 18 times in the league.

Johnson started out at Cambridge United and Northampton Town before Leeds United swooped to land him back in 2008. He then spent three years at Elland Road before embarking on spells at Norwich City and Derby County.

He provides useful competition and back-up to Blackburn Rovers’ squad and his experience will come in handy in the dressing room.

However, they can’t offer him regular game time anymore and a departure would suit all parties involved.

Rovers have some big contract decisions to make over the next couple of months regarding the likes of Harry Chapman, Ryan Nyambe and Jacob Davenport.