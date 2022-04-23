Wycombe Wanderers host play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Adams Park in League One this afternoon.

The Chairboys will be looking to continue their play-off push, not losing a league fixture since their February defeat to Accrington Stanley. Gareth Ainsworth’s side have been robust defensively recently, conceding just three goals in their last five games.

With four wins in their last five matches, the Owls look set to play in the play-offs at the end of the season. The Yorkshire side have been clinical in the final third lately, scoring 11 goals in their last five fixtures.

A win for Wycombe Wanderers could see them potentially move into 4th place, replacing Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday in the process.

The Owls would stay in 4th position if they are victorious, putting them one point behind MK Dons.

Wycombe Wanderers team news

Nick Freeman could be set to make a return after injuring his ACL against Lincoln City in August. Anis Mehmeti and Jack Young may also be named in the squad after both players were seen wearing protective boots recently.

Lewis Wing was sent off against Gillingham, facing a three match ban. Curtis Thompson will miss the remainder of the season, injuring his knee against Cheltenham Town in February.

Predicted XI

Stockdale (GK)

Obita

Tafazolli

Forino-Joseph

McCarthy

Scowen

Gape

Hanlan

Horgan

McCleary

Vokes

Having not lost a league game for two months, Wycombe Wanderers look set to finish in the top six before the season is over. The Chairboys have an experienced squad, with players such as Sam Vokes and Joe Jacobsen continuing to play crucial roles for the Buckinghamshire club.

This fixture could prove to be an important one between two sides competing for a return to the second division.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.