Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has said the club will not be in a position to sign Ipswich Town’s wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson this summer.

Swindon Town had Simpson in on loan in the first half of the 2021/22 season, and the powerful forward was a big hit at the County Ground.

The Ipswich Town man managed 11 goals and three assists in 30 outings for the Robins as he bid to pick up some valuable first-team game time away from Portman Road. However, the Tractor Boys opted to recall him from his loan in a bid to resolve his contract situation. That saga has rumbled on to no avail and Simpson has now informed the League One club of his desire to leave this summer.

However, despite an impending departure, Swindon Town are unlikely to make a move.

As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, boss Garner has admitted that the League Two side are unlikely to be in a position to fund a move for the former loan favourite. Here’s what he had to say:

“I haven’t seen that, but we just wouldn’t be in that market.

“That’s going to require a transfer fee, and that’s not a position we’re in as a football club at the moment.”

Garner went on to wish Simpson all the best for the future, stating that he hopes to see him “kick on” in his career, regardless of where he ends up this summer.

No reunion on the cards…

Bringing Simpson back to the County Ground on a permanent basis certainly would have been a big statement of intent for Swindon Town this summer, but given his potential and the ability he already possesses, you’d have to think he will be attracting League One interest this summer.

First-team chances with Ipswich Town have been limited for the left-footed striker since making his way through the youth ranks. Overall, he has played only seven times for the club’s first-team, four of which have come off the bench.