Fulham are interested in Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report by 90min.com.

Fulham are eyeing an ambitious move to land the Serie A ace this summer.

The Cottagers have already gained promotion from the Championship and are eyeing potential summer additions as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

90min.com claim Manchester United and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the Serbia international.

Fulham to make surprise move?

Fulham need to ensure they get their recruitment right in the next transfer window to avoid an immediate relegation back to the second tier.

Luring Milinkovic-Savic to Craven Cottage in preparation for the next campaign would be a huge statement of intent by the London outfit and he would inject some serious quality into their ranks.

Marcos Silva’s side will be hoping the midfielder’s links with Serbia teammate Aleksandar Mitrovic can help their pursuit of him over the next couple of months.

The Spain-born man has been on the books at Lazio since 2015 and has been a key player there over the seven seasons.

He has made 289 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 56 goals and 50 assists, and is under contract until June 2024 meaning he still has two more years left on his deal so his club are under no financial pressure to cash in yet.

Prior to his move to Italy, Milinković-Savić had spells at FK Vojvodina and Genk.

Fulham are being linked now with a shock swoop to lure him to England in a move that would certainly raise some eyebrows.