QPR defender Moses Odubajo has been ruled out for three months through a calf injury, it has been confirmed.

QPR man Odubajo was forced off shortly before the hour-mark of the R’s 1-0 win over Derby County on Easter Monday.

It was initially hoped that the injury was nothing too serious, but it has now been confirmed that Odubajo, who sees his contract expire at the end of this season, is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Speaking to West London Sport, QPR boss Mark Warburton confirmed that the “innocuous” looking injury picked up by the right-sided defender is “more serious-grade”, meaning that he will be out of action for three months.

Here’s what Warburton had to say:

“What looked like an innocuous injury for Mo has turned out to be a longer, more serious-grade injury.

“I thought he might not make the Stoke game but might be available for Sheffield United.

“But unfortunately it’s going to be a longer-term one than that. It’s very frustrating.”

Odubajo’s last outing in a QPR shirt?

The 29-year-old sees his contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium expire at the end of this campaign, and with injury bringing a premature end to his season, Odubajo may well have played his last game for Rangers.

Warburton was then quizzed on whether the injury could hamper Odubajo’s bid to find a new club in the summer, adding:

“I hope not.

“If anyone speaks to me, in terms of how many games he’s played for us and the impact he can have and the quality he can show, I’ve got nothing to hide about Moses.”

In the deal Odubajo signed with QPR last summer, there was an option for a further year included, so that could give the defender a chance of featuring for the club again. However, the fact Warburton entertained the question regarding a potential summer move could suggest his future lies elsewhere.

Across all competitions, Odubajo has played 32 times, operating on either the right or left-hand side. In the process, he has provided three assists and helped keep seven clean sheets.