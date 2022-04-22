Luton Town host Blackpool at Kenilworth Road this weekend, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton anticipates the two sides will play out a 1-1 draw.

Luton Town are on the edge of a brilliant achievement as they look to all but confirm their place in the Championship play-off spots against Blackpool this weekend. The Hatters’ back-to-back wins have put a shaky patch behind them and now, they occupy 4th place with only three games remaining.

Blackpool are another side that can be proud of their efforts this season. Neil Critchley’s side have spent much of their first season back in the second tier in and around the top half, although recent form has seen them drop to 16th. They returned to winning ways last time out though, defeating Birmingham City in a romping 6-1 win.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s clash between the two sides, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has made his prediction, backing both sides to take a point in a 1-1 draw. Here’s what he had to say in his predictions column:

“One more win should be enough to guarantee Luton’s spot in the play-offs, and what an achievement that would be for Nathan Jones and his side. They will want to keep this momentum going.

“Blackpool will also want to finish the season on a high, and they are going about it the right way as they showed against Birmingham last week. They will have a good go at the Hatters, and I fancy a draw.”

The implications…

Victory for Luton Town could see them jump back up to 3rd if Huddersfield Town fail to win and could confirm their place in the play-offs. 7th placed Millwall are currently six points behind and have an inferior goal difference, so the favour is definitely with the Hatters.

As for Blackpool, they could rise back up to 13th if results elsewhere go their way, taking them within touching distance of an impressive 60 points in their first campaign back in the Championship.

The game kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.