Fulham are closing in on the €8million signing of Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Manor Solomon.

Reports coming out of Europe (via SportWitness) claim that Fulham are closing in on the €8million signing of Solomon, 22, after securing their promotion to the Premier League earlier this week.

The Londoners were linked with a move for Solomon earlier in the month and it looks like the Israeli international is set to become a Fulham player ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

It is said that Solomon had interest from the Italian top flight, but that he prefers a move to the Premier League after an impressive season with Shakhtar.

He’s scored four in his 16 league outings for the club, having featured eight times in this season’s Champions League competition.

Ahead of the summer…

Marco Silva has done a tremendous job to secure promotion at the first time of asking, though he’ll be desperate for his side to go on and claim the Championship crown.

Fulham have just four games of their season remaining and face 2nd place Bournemouth this weekend.

They currently have a nine-point lead over the Cherries who have a game in hand, and so it’d be surprising if Fulham were to be overtaken in the race for the Championship title this season.

Either way, Fulham will be playing in the Premier League next season and fans may be hopeful that the club can perform much better in the top flight than in recent seasons, and a few more exciting signings like Solomon would certainly give fans hope ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.