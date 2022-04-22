Nottingham Forest travel to Peterborough United this weekend, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed the visitors to emerge 3-1 winners.

Nottingham Forest are the Championship’s form side at the moment, picking up 15 points from a possible 18 in their last six games. Last time out, they got back on track and maintained their promotion push with a convincing win over West Brom, keeping them in 5th.

However, they could be in for a challenge this weekend as they travel to the Weston Homes Stadium to face a Peterborough United side fight for their life. Grant McCann’s men have lost only one of their last six to keep them in with a narrow chance of staying up, though they are still seven points away from safety with three games left.

Now, ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed Nottingham Forest’s quality to shine through, anticipating a 3-1 win for Steve Cooper’s side. In his weekly prediction column, he had this to say:

“Peterborough have kept alive their survival hopes with back-to-back wins, but it will still be a big ask to stay up, considering they need to win all three of their games and hope Reading totally collapse above them.

“They are also up against a Nottingham Forest side that are bang on it right now. They took West Brom apart on Monday night, and should have too much for the Posh.”

The implications

It’s quite simple for Peterborough United, they need to win all of their last three games to stay up, as even one draw would mean they can only tie Reading on points, and the Royals have a far superior goal difference. Defeat would condemn them to League One football next season, but McCann will be hoping his side can keep their hopes alive for another game.

As for Nottingham Forest, victory could see them jump up to 3rd, keeping the pressure on 2nd place Bournemouth as they bid to keep their slim chances of automatic promotion alive.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.