Sheffield United have exercised a one-year option in Billy Sharp’s contract, to keep him at the club until 2023.

Sharp, 36, was set to become a free agent this summer. But after an impressive run of form under Paul Heckingbottom this season, Sharp has earned himself a new deal.

It’s been in the making for a number of weeks now and this morning, Sheffield United have announced the news that Sharp will be at the club for at least another year.

Speaking to the club on the matter, Heckingbottom said:

“Billy has the hunger to keep playing and scoring goals and fortunately it is for his club, I’m looking forward to working with him for another year and taking full advantage of it.

“He brings a lot to the club, both on and off the pitch, he’s a leader and a fantastic example to the younger strikers at the club.”

And Sharp had this to say on his new deal:

“I’m delighted, I’ve had a good season and, like I said when I signed my last deal, I want to knuckle down, work even harder and earn the next one.

“I feel there is plenty more in me and it is up to me to show that. The immediate aim is for a few more goals this season, carry on next season, contribute to the team to get us results and although I hit 37 next year, I still feel I’ve got a few more years left in me.”

Sharp picked up a hamstring injury last month. He’s been absent for the past five games now but is thought to be closing in on a return to action, ahead of the Blades’ season finale.

Heckingbottom’s side currently sit in 6th place of the table and have three games left to secure their place in the play-offs, with the Blades welcoming Cardiff City to Bramall Lane this weekend.

A fairy tale return?

Reports earlier this week suggested that Sharp could make his return v Cardiff City tomorrow. If Sharp can return tomorrow and perhaps score a winning goal in front of the Blades faithful then it would certainly make for a fairy tale moment for the veteran striker.

He’s a beloved name among Sheffield United supporters and after netting 14 goals and assisting seven in 38 league outings this season, he’s proved that he’s still got that cutting edge.

Tomorrow’s game v Cardiff City kicks off at 3pm.