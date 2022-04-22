Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare, claims The Telegraph (via CoventryLive).

O’Hare, 23, has enjoyed another standout season with Coventry City in the Championship.

The former Aston Villa youngster has scored five and assisted seven in his 42 Championship outings for the Sky Blues so far this season, who sit in 11th place of the table with three games to go.

Recent reports have suggested that Norwich City are looking into a potential summer move for O’Hare. Now though, The Telegraph has revealed that Antonio Conte’s Spurs are tracking O’Hare ahead of the summer transfer window.

O’Hare is under contract at Coventry City until 2024.

A fine player…

O’Hare is a huge favourite among Coventry City fans. He’s a versatile midfielder who can operate in a number of central roles, or even further up as part of an attacking trio.

He really compliments the attacking and often daring football that Mark Robins wants his Coventry City side to play, which was most evident in their recent 4-1 win over Sheffield United in which O’Hare netted twice.