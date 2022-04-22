Middlesbrough travel to Swansea City this weekend where they will be looking to get back to winning ways after four games without a victory.

Middlesbrough have failed to score in each of those four games too, losing three and drawing the other.

They have slipped down to ninth in the Championship table, but remain just three points outside the play-offs with four games left to play.

Boro also have a game in hand on a few sides above them and so winning that is imperative to achieving a place in the top six come the end of the season.

Team news

Dael Fry is believed to be a major doubt for the clash with Swansea City. He limped off against Hull City and has missed Boro’s last two games through injury.

Elsewhere, Matt Crooks will sit out his second game of a three game suspension, after accumulating 15 yellow cards for the season.

Martin Payero played for the U23s side last week whilst he makes his way back to full fitness and he could be involves against the Swans.

Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher are long-term absentees and remain sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Predicted XI

GK – Luke Daniels

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Riley McGree

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Folarin Balogun

ST – Aaron Connolly

We predict Middlesbrough to make two changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Huddersfield Town last time out, with both changes coming at the top end of the pitch.

Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore were ineffective against the Terriers and so Balogun and Connolly could come back in tomorrow.