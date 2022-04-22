Sheffield United’s Chris Basham says Paul Heckingbottom ‘wants’ the defender to stay at the club beyond this season.

Basham, 33, has been with Sheffield United since 2014. The Englishman has been a key player in every season since having racked up an impressive 345 total appearances for the Blades.

But Basham sees his contract expire in the summer. There’s been a lot of back an forth in the press about the state of his future and a recent injury lay-off hasn’t helped Basham’s cause.

He made his return to the side v Bristol City last time out though.

And speaking to The Bladesman on his Sheffield United future, Basham had this to say:

“I’m encouraged because the manager tells the truth. He sits you down, we had a great conversation together, he wants me to be here, he wants me to see out 10 years and maybe past that. On 8 years now. If that can happen it’ll be great.”

Back in February, reports emerged revealing that Basham was close to triggering a clause in his contract which would have automatically extended his stay, though he picked up his injury soon after.