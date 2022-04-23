Bolton Wanderers travel to Gloucestershire to clash with Cheltenham Town in League One this afternoon.

Sitting 10 points away from the play-off spots with just two games to go, the Trotters have nothing to play for now. Ian Evatt’s men will surely be hoping to continue their good run of form, going six games unbeaten in the league.

With just one win in their last five league fixtures, the Robins have secured League One status for another season. Cheltenham Town have lacked a cutting edge defensively recently, conceding 13 goals in their previous five matches.

A win for Bolton Wanderers would see them move above Portsmouth into 9th position.

Cheltenham Town could potentially jump into 12th place, surpassing Charlton Athletic and Cambridge United in the process.

Bolton Wanderers team news

Kyle Dempsey is set to be available after spending time on the side-line with a hamstring injury. Josh Sheehan will not return until next season, injuring his ACL against Stockport County in November.

Kieran Lee is currently in rehabilitation after undergoing surgery for a heel spur in February. Lloyd Isgrove is also out for the rest of the campaign after injuring his hamstring in a reserves match last month.

Centre-back Ricardo Santos will not feature, damaging his hamstring against Portsmouth at the start of April. Marlon Fossey tore his meniscus against Plymouth Argyle last month and may have already played his last game for the Trotters.

Predicted XI

Trafford (GK)

Jones

Aimson

Johnston

Amaechi

Williams

Morley

John

Charles

Kachunga

Despite failing to reach the top six, Bolton Wanderers have had a fairly successful season after winning promotion back to the third division. Ricardo Santos and Dion Charles have been superb for the Trotters, proving themselves to make the step up to a higher level of football with a considerable amount of ease.

The Trotters could come away with a win from this one to continue their recent unbeaten league run.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.