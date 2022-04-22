Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has said that the Bantams will be looking to use the loan market next season according to the Telegraph and Argus.

It has been a season where inconsistency had undermined the West Yorkshire club’s hopes of promotion back to League One.

With three games left to play, Bradford City are currently 18th in the League Two table. They are safe from relegation and thoughts have turned to next season.

Mark Hughes lays out his loan vision

Hughes took over after freefalling results saw Derek Adams relieved of his duties.

He hasn’t been able to arrest that horror form but the former Manchester City manager is already looking at next season and strengthening what he has at his disposal.

As per the Telegraph and Argus’ Simon Parker, that strengthening is going to feature youngsters from Premier League clubs.

On this, Hughes says “The loan market is something that we have to tap into.” He goes on to add that the Bantams “have to be clever with it and be astute.”

Not just any player says Hughes

Even though he has admitted that Bradford City will use the loan market for Premier League youngsters, Hughes will not be going for just anyone.

Uppermost in his thinking is that these players will need to have been out on loan before.

To consolidate this, Hughes says of youngsters who have been out on loan before “that’s a furrow we plough rather than guys who haven’t been exposed to it [the loan market].”

Thoughts…

It makes sense for Bradford City to use this route to bolster their options for next season’s League Two campaign.

Premier League sides do look to get their youngsters out on loan to expose them to regular first-team football.

Bradford City might be in the fourth tier but they are a big fish in that pond. They have an average gate of over 15,000 at home.

This would expose these Premier League youngsters to some of the pressures they need to experience.

Using his contacts in the top flight would be a smart move for Hughes to make.