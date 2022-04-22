Huddersfield Town host Barnsley in the Championship this evening.

Huddersfield Town sit in 3rd place of the Championship table ahead of tonight’s game, compared to their opponents Barnsley who sit rick bottom.

Both sides have endured very different seasons and Carlos Corberan will be hoping for a routine win at home, as he looks to solidify his side’s spot in the play-off places.

If Barnsley fail to win tonight then they’ll be relegated into League One.

Making his prediction for tonight’s game, Sky Sports’ David Prutton issued this prediction:

“Huddersfield are as good as in the play-offs now. What a season it has been for them under Carlos Corberan – I can’t speak highly enough of what they’ve done.

“Barnsley, meanwhile, are on the cusp of the drop. It will happen sooner or later, it’s just about whether they can avoid it happening on Friday night. I don’t think they can in truth.”

Prutton predicts a 2-0 win for Huddersfield Town.

A superb season…

Many expected the Terriers to struggle this season. They did last time round and they didn’t have that impressive of a summer transfer window going into this campaign either.

But they’ve defied all expectations this season and they now find themselves with an eight-point gap to Millwall in 7th, meaning that they can confirm their place in this season’s play-offs with a win tonight.

Corberan’s side can still claim automatic promotion with Bournemouth currently four points ahead in 2nd, but with two games in hand.

For Barnsley, it looks like tonight might bring an end to what’s been a really disappointing season following last year’s heroics.

The game tonight kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.